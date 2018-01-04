Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is the second leading Eastern Conference guard in the first return of fan voting for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

DeRozan, a three-time All-Star, has 259,368 votes and trails Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving who leads the pack with 802,834.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is the overall leader, placing him slightly ahead of LeBron James in the East.

Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant and teammate Stephen Curry are the top two vote getters in the Western Conference.

Under a new All-Star Game format, the team rosters will be chosen by two captains from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.