DeSean Jackson is continuing his career with the Baltimore Ravens, tweets ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ravens are signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson is back for his 15th NFL season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

The veteran wide receiver worked out with the Ravens earlier in the day.

The 35-year-old split last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, tallying 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 combined games.

The three-time Pro Bowler is second among active players in receiving yards with 11,110 yards, second behind Julio Jones (13,406).

The Ravens are coming off a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants over the weekend and have failed to score above 20 points in three consecutive games, two of which were losses.

Baltimore will be back in action against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.