Deshaun Watson will not be headed to the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports team owner Stephen Ross has decided against trading for the Houston Texans quarterback, who is still currently facing a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Although the Dolphins did due diligence on Deshaun Watson and had conversations with Houston, Miami will not make a trade for the QB, per source. Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross, who had contingencies that needed to be met for any deal, made the final decision to not move forward. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2021

Schefter notes that the two teams never had a final deal in place.

And with the Dolphins declining to make a QB trade before today’s deadline, Deshaun Watson now is expected to remain on the Texans’ roster until after this season, when the team can explore a trade for him again at that time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2021

The quarterback is now expected to remain on the Texans' roster for the remainder of the season.

Watson, 26, has not played a snap this season. While the lawsuits remain ongoing, Watson has not been suspended or censured by the league.

A native of Gainesville, GA, Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler. The 12th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson started all 16 games for the Texans last season, throwing for a league-leading 4,823 yards on 382-for-544 passing with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for another 444 yards for three TDs.

For his career, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards on 1,186-for-1,748 passing with 104 TDs and 36 picks.