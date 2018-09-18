Montreal Canadiens forward Nicolas Deslauriers will be out indefinitely with a facial fracture following a fight with New Jersey Devils forward Brandon Baddock Monday night. He was taken to hospital and had surgery early on Tuesday.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien originally said Deslauriers was taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Baddock in the first period of the Canadiens' 3-1 win on Monday. Baddock landed a hard right hook to Deslauriers' face, but the Canadiens winger ultimately scored the takedown. He left the game and did not return.

The 27-year-old had 10 goals and 14 points in 58 games with the Canadiens last season. According to HockeyFights.com, he dropped the gloves five times in 2017-18.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (No. 84 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.