Even after the Stampeders were upended by the Roughriders, Calgary still sits atop the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

The Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa Redblacks join the Roughriders as teams that are moving up this week.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 7-1 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

Well that was a stunning development, to have a team that had allowed 86 points in seven games suddenly give up 40 points at Saskatchewan. Fortunately, for their sake, the Stampeders had built up enough credibility that they’re still No. 1 after that loss.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Tunde Adeleke, RB Don Jackson, DL Cordarro Law.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 6-3 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

Mike Reilly threw for 400 yards for the third time this season, but rookie running back going for 143 yards from scrimmage in his first CFL game was a big part of an expected win against Montreal.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, DB Neil King, RB C.J. Gable.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 6-3 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

In the past five games, the Redblacks are 4-1 and the only loss was by a single point at Toronto, so they have been trending the right way as QB Trevor Harris has averaged 364 passing yards in those five games.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, LB Kyries Hebert, DL Ettore Lattanzio, DB Anthony Cioffi.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 5-4 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

Quarterback Matt Nichols was on the receiving end of boos from the home crowd, but it’s not like the loss to Ottawa was all on him, considering that Winnipeg gave up 44 points and 500 total yards.

Key Injuries: DB Anthony Gaitor, WR Weston Dressler.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 4-4 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 6

A healthy Zach Collaros gives the Riders a fighting chance, and they can apparently pull of the upset of the season, as Collaros connected with Jordan Williams Lambert for 10 catches and 152 yards in a 40-27 win over Calgary.

Key Injuries: LB Derrick Moncrief.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 3-5 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

A big week coming up for the Tiger-Cats, coming off the bye week, as they host Edmonton and try to avoid getting overtaken by the suddenly surging Argos.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 3-5 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

Coming up one point short at Toronto was a tough loss for the Lions, but they did get RB Jeremiah Johnson back from injury and did accumulate 414 yards in total offence.

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-5 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

Two straight wins for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and suddenly there is reason to be optimistic about the good ship Argo. 140 yards from scrimmage in the win over B.C., courtesy of James Wilder Jr., helped the cause.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, LB Bear Woods, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Taylor Reed.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 1-8 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

Sure, the Alouettes lost by 16 at Edmonton but, to be fair, that’s not bad considering they were down to their sixth option at quarterback, Antonio Pipkin. Tough days for the Alouettes when that counts as a positive.

Key Injuries: LB Kyle Knox, DL Jabar Westerman, DB Joe Burnett, DL John Bowman, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White, QB Johnny Manziel.