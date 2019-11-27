Rookie David Blough is set to make his NFL debut at quarterback for Detroit on Thursday when the Lions face the Bears. Starter Matthew Stafford — who hadn’t missed a game since the 2010 season — will be sidelined a fourth straight game with back and hip problems. Backup Jeff Driskel has been decent at times, but now he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Stafford was ruled out for Thursday’s game, and the Lions announced Wednesday night that Blough would start, with Driskel backing him up. Coach Matt Patricia said this week the team has tried to keep Blough prepared.

“We’ve put him in certain situations. We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we’re out there,” Patricia said. “We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with, too.”

This isn’t an ideal way for the Lions (3-7-1) to enter their annual Thanksgiving showcase, but it’s an accurate portrayal of where the franchise is right now. Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games and is coming off an abysmal defeat at weak Washington last weekend. Patricia appears headed to a second consecutive losing season since taking over as coach — a loss to the Bears would assure that.

Chicago (5-6) isn’t in good shape either, even after beating the New York Giants over the weekend. Trubisky is averaging 5.8 yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark of his three-year career. The Bears did beat the Lions 20-13 on Nov. 10 in Detroit’s first game without Stafford, but a four-game losing streak prior to that win left Chicago in a hole.

Trubisky had to deal with a hip pointer in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams two weekends ago, but he played last weekend.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to get back to .500, and the only thing you can do is, let’s put together that one game where it feels really good, where all three phases are playing well,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We can’t control two weeks from now. We can only control this game. That’s kind of the mentality we have.”