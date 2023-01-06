The NFL regular season concludes with a potential win-and-you're-in battle for the final NFC playoff spot between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

You can watch the Lions vs. Packers LIVE Sunday at 8:25pm et/5:25pm pt. on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Lions are vying for their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season, with their old nemesis Aaron Rodgers and the Packers blocking the way.

Detroit can become just the second team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting a season 1-6. The Cincinnati Bengals did the same in 1970.

Their 7-2 stretch to get them to this point started with a 15-9 victory at home against the Packers, and the defence will need to play that well again this Sunday.

Additionally, for the Lions to make the playoffs, they'll need a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Packers can make the playoffs with a win, which would make it their fourth consecutive playoff berth. They appeared to hot rock bottom with consecutive losses in Weeks 11 and 12, but have won four straight to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs.

In a thorough 41-17 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings last week, the Packers got touchdowns from the offence, defence and special teams.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Jan. 8

Main Coverage: 8:25 p.m. ET/5:25 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.