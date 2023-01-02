Willson on the Lions' chances to make the playoffs: 'It's a cursed franchise'

The National Football league announced on Monday that the Week 18 schedule will now feature an NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

If Buffalo defeats Cincinnati tonight, #BALvsCIN will be played at 4:25pm ET on CBS.



If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, #BALvsCIN will be played at 1pm ET on CBS. — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023

Playing at Lambeau Field in the traditional SNF timeslot, the Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Lions. The Lions, on the other hand, will need the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams on top of downing the red-hot Packers to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Week 17's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has ramifications not just in the league's playoff picture, but timeslots in Week 18.

Should the Bills win, the Baltimore Ravens date with the Bengals will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday. Should the Bengals win, they will tangle with the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET/11 am PT.