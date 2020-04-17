Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has had conversations with other teams about trading the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I've had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine," Quinn said, per ESPN. "And then there will be more substantive talks next week if people are interested.

"... If I'm going to do something, I think we'll have a pretty good idea Thursday afternoon of kind of where we stand. I don't think I'm going to be making a huge decision on trading the No. 3 overall pick while I'm on the clock, while I'm virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel."

The NFL Draft is set for next week. Without a consensus pick at the No. 3 spot, the Lions have been linked to trading the pick for weeks.

Quinn added Friday he will have to weigh the players available the position the team would move down to in any deal.

"I could see a scenario, yes, but ideally, no. Obviously, I say this all the time, but it takes two teams to do a trade," Quinn said. "So when you're trading back, you're going to trade back after 10 or 11, you have to know the ramifications of that.

"You're going to get a different level of player. That has to be factored in with the compensation you're going to get back and if you feel good about losing out on one of those guys that you like higher."