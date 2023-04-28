The Detroit Lions' selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 selection at the NFL Draft came as a great surprise and the pick might have immediate repercussions.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the team is receiving calls about the availability of incumbent RB D'Andre Swift with his representatives also contacting the team about a potential move for their client.

The Lions' backfield also includes David Montgomery, who the team signed to a three-year, $18 million deal in March.

Swift, 24, was the 35th overall selection out of Georgia in 2020. The Philadelphia native has yet to play a full season with Swift losing eight games to injury over his three years in the NFL.

In 2022, he appeared in 14 games, carrying the ball 99 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns. Swift added another 389 yards on 48 receptions with three more TDs.

The 2023 NFL Draft continues on Friday.