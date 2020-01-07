Blake Griffin has gone under the knife.

The Detroit Pistons announced on Tuesday that the six-time All-Star had surgery on his injured left knee and will be out indefinitely.

Griffin, 30, had off-season surgery on the same knee, but has still been limited to only 18 games this season in which he's averaged 15.5 points on .352 shooting, 4.7 boards and 3.3 assists over 28.4 minutes a night. The 2009 first overall pick out of Oklahoma has missed the Pistons' last four games.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers midway through the 2017-2018 season, Griffin has two years and just over $75 million remaining on his current deal with the final year being a player option.

More to come.