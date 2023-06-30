The Detroit Pistons are acquiring shooting guard Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets along with two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris has a $19.9 million expiring contract. The two picks Detroit is receiving are the Pistons' 2027 second-rounder and a 2029 second via the Milwaukee Bucks.

Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via Bucks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The 31-year-old has played the last seven seasons of his career with the Nets, averaging 7.6 points per game on .457 per cent shooting from the field and .426 from beyond the arc.

A native of Chelan, Wash., Harris began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and played two seasons there before joining the Nets.

In a total of nine NBA seasons, Harris averages 10.5 points on .480 per cent shooting and .437 from three-point land.