The Detroit Pistons confirmed the hiring Troy Weaver as the team's new general manager on Thursday.

Weaver held the VP of basketball operations job with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Troy Weaver agreed to a four-year contract as GM, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/W3ehWRcUFu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes Weaver's deal with the Pistons is for four years.

“In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others," said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a statement. "We’re excited for him to take the reins as general manager of the Pistons at this important moment. [President] Ed [Stefanski] and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Prior to joining the Thunder, Weaver held the position of director of player personnel for the Utah Jazz in 2007-08.

“I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level," Weaver said in a statement. "We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

He was also an assistant coach at Syracuse University for four seasons and spent time as an assistant coach at New Mexico and Pittsburgh.

The team will hold an introductory press conference next week.