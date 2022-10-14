Russ on huddle incident: 'I'm just trying to compete and do my job'

The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker before Monday's deadline to set their regular season roster, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The move would bring Dwane Casey's Pistons to 15 guaranteed roster spots.

The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The move will bring Detroit's roster to 15 guaranteed spots. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Walker, 32, has been slowed by injuries in recent years and was acquired by Detroit in a deal with the New York Knicks this past off-season. He did not appear in any preseason contests with the Pistons.

A Bronx native, Walker returned home to play for the Knicks in 2021-22 but the homecoming did not go as planned as Walker fell out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation and did not appear in a game beyond Feb. 16.

In 37 games last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points on 40.3 per cent shooting to go along with 3.5 assists per game while playing a career-low 25.6 minutes a night. His best outing of the season came in a game on Dec. 23 where he scored 44 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

Prior to his time in New York, Walker spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and another two with the Boston Celtics, making four All-Star appearances.