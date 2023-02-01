Wednesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards in Detroit has been postponed due to travel issues, the league announced.

No reschedule date has been decided yet.

Detroit played a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Monday, but issues with the weather in Texas delayed their fight home, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

An NBA game has not been postponed since the 2021-22 season due to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pistons lost against the Mavericks on Monday, and their record of 13-39 on the season ranks them last in the Eastern Conference, and ahead of only the Houston Rockets in the entire NBA.