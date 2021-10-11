The Detroit Red Wings have released veteran forward Bobby Ryan from his professional tryout, head coach Jeff Blashill announced on Monday.

Bobby Ryan has been released from his PTO, per Coach Blashill. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 11, 2021

Ryan had seven goals and seven assists in 33 games with the Red Wings last season.

Drafted second overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2005 NHL Draft, Ryan was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in July 2013. He was bought out of his seven-year, $50.75 million contract on Sept. 25, 2020 with two years left.

In 866 career NHL games, Ryan has 261 goals and 569 points.