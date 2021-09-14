The Detroit Red Wings have announced the re-signing of winger Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith was the last of the team’s unsigned restricted free agents.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today re-singed left wing Givani Smith to a two-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/aMryVYbgn9 pic.twitter.com/sX2wYXs2XE — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 14, 2021

The 23-year-old was a 2016 second-round draft pick and has played in 37 NHL games since 2019-20. He split his most recent professional season between Detroit and AHL affiliate Grand Rapids. In 16 games played with the Red Wings, the 6-foot-2 winger accumulated four points and 21 penalty minutes.

Smith recorded his first multi-point game with Detroit in February, which ended up earning him a ‘Gordie Howe Hat Trick’ after he received a fighting major in the game as well.