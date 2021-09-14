10m ago
Red Wings announce re-signing of winger Smith
The Detroit Red Wings announced the re-signing of Givani Smith to a two-year contract.
TSN.ca Staff
The Detroit Red Wings have announced the re-signing of winger Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith was the last of the team’s unsigned restricted free agents.
The 23-year-old was a 2016 second-round draft pick and has played in 37 NHL games since 2019-20. He split his most recent professional season between Detroit and AHL affiliate Grand Rapids. In 16 games played with the Red Wings, the 6-foot-2 winger accumulated four points and 21 penalty minutes.
Smith recorded his first multi-point game with Detroit in February, which ended up earning him a ‘Gordie Howe Hat Trick’ after he received a fighting major in the game as well.