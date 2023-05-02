Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson is expected to be out four-to-six months while recovering from shoulder surgery, the team announced on Tuesday.

An update on Simon Edvinsson. pic.twitter.com/xc6BUoFXjY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 2, 2023

Edvinsson, 20, was drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman played the majority of the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins where he had five goals and 27 points in 52 games.

Edvinsson got his feet wet at the NHL level at the end of the season where he recorded two goals in nine games for the Red Wings.

The Kungsbacka, Sweden native also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship where he recorded a goal and two points in six games en route to a bronze medal