DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed defenceman Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.

The team announced the move Wednesday. Hicketts played in 11 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19. He also had 27 points in 64 games with Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The 23-year-old Hicketts has no goals and three assists in 16 career NHL games.

