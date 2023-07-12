The Detroit Red Wings signed prospect Nate Danielson to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Danielson, 18, was the Red Wings' first-round draft pick (ninth overall) at the NHL Draft in June and was ranked No 16 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's draft ranking.

The 6-foot-2 centre played last season with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings, recording 33 goals and 78 points in 68 games.

In his three-season career in the WHL, Danielson has 59 goals and 150 points in 145 games and has a goal and three points in six playoff games.