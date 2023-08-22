The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, $825,000 contract extension.

Veleno, 23, had nine goals and 20 points in 81 games last season for the Red Wings.

Originally drafted 30th overall by Detroit at the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno was the first Quebec-born prospect to be granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada in 2015.

Internationally, he has won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, 2020 World Juniors and 2023 World Championships.

Veleno is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Kirkland, Que., product has 18 goals and 36 points in 152 career NHL games.