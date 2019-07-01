The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Valtteri Filppula to a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old scored 17 goals and collected 31 points in 72 regular season games with the New York Islanders. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Filppula recorded four assists in eight games.

Filppula was originally selected 95th overall in the third round of 2002 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Filppula has played for the Red Wings, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Philadelphia Flyers. The Finnish forward won the 2008 Stanley Cup as a member of the Red Wings.

He is coming off a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

Filppula has 185 goals and 494 points in 948 career NHL games.