For the first time since 2007, there is about to a Clemens in Major League Baseball.

The Detroit Tigers have called up infielder Kody Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

Kody Clemens has been called up to the #Tigers. He will be available for today’s game. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 30, 2022

Clemens, 22, will be available for the Tigers' matinee on Monday at home to the Minnesota Twins.

In 45 games with the Mud Hens, Clemens was batting .283 with eight home runs, 31 runs batted in and an OPS of .844.

The Houston native was taken in the third round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Texas.

MLB Pipeline rates Clemens as the Tigers' No. 17 prospect.

An 11-time All-Star, Roger Clemens spent 24 years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. A seven-time Cy Young winner, Clemens's 354 wins are ninth all-time in baseball history.