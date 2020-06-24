What are the details of MLB's 60-game season?

Detroit Tigers vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila announced on Wednesday one player and one non-baseball staff member on the Tigers tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of positive tests come as Major League Baseball on Tuesday issued a 60-game season that will begin in late July.