1h ago
Tigers GM Avila: 1 player, 1 staff test positive
Detroit Tigers vice president of baseball operations and general manager Al Avila announced on Wednesday one player and one non-baseball staff member on the Tigers tested positive for COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
What are the details of MLB's 60-game season?
The news of positive tests come as Major League Baseball on Tuesday issued a 60-game season that will begin in late July.