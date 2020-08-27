DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are shutting down pitching prospects Matt Manning and Alex Faedo because of forearm issues.

General manager Al Avila said Thursday the team isn't too concerned about the injuries, which he described as forearm muscle strains. Manning and Faedo were first-round draft picks in 2016 and 2017.

The Tigers have been rebuilding around a group of highly regarded young pitchers. They brought two of them — Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal — up to the majors recently. Manning and Faedo have been in the team's player pool, but the right-handers have not played with the major league club.

Avila also said first baseman C.J. Cron (left knee) had surgery, and utilityman Harold Castro (left hamstring) and right-hander Ivan Nova (right triceps) are not too far from coming back

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports