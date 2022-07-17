The Detroit Tigers optioned first baseman and top prospect Spencer Torkelson to Triple A Toledo, the team announced on Sunday.

Torkelson, the first overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft and the fourth-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list heading into the season, has struggled mightily in his first taste of major league action.

In 83 games, the 22-year-old has hit just .197 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Billed as the replacement for Tigers legend and surefire Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, the payoff will have to come a little further down the road as he goes down to the minors to re-tool.

In three seasons in college ball at Arizona State, Torkelson hit .337 with 54 home runs across 129 games.