The New England Patriots suffered blows on both side of the ball during their Monday Night Football clash with the Arizona Cardinals. 

The Patriots ruled wide receiver DeVante Parker and DB Jack Jones out with respective injuries. 

Parker, 29, caught two passes for 24 yards. 

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and was later ruled out. The 24-year-old had carried the ball three times for nine yards prior to his exit. 