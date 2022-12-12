The New England Patriots suffered blows on both side of the ball during their Monday Night Football clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Patriots injury update: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (head) are questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 13, 2022

The Patriots ruled wide receiver DeVante Parker and DB Jack Jones out with respective injuries.

Parker, 29, caught two passes for 24 yards.

Patriots’ RB Rhamondre Stevenson won't return tonight due to his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and was later ruled out. The 24-year-old had carried the ball three times for nine yards prior to his exit.