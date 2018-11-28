The New Jersey Devils have granted the Philadelphia Flyers permission to speak to Chuck Fletcher about their vacant general manager position, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

No surprise at all, but NJ has given PHI permission to talk to Chuck Fletcher about the vacant GM post with the Flyers. As @DarrenDreger reported Monday, Fletcher is the frontrunner. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 28, 2018

Fletcher, 51, is the Devils’ senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations, a position he was named to in June.

He worked for nine seasons as general manager of the Minnesota Wild where the team went to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.

The Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall on Monday.