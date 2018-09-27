WINNIPEG — Kyle Palmieri and Sami Vatanen each had a goal and assist as the New Jersey Devils picked up their first pre-season win with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Andy Greene, Travis Zajac and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Marcus Johansson added a pair of assists.

The Devils are 1-2-2 in exhibition play and head to Switzerland for their final pre-season match against SC Bern on Monday. They open the regular season Oct. 6 in Sweden against the Edmonton Oilers as part of the NHL Global Series.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor and Skyler McKenzie scored for Winnipeg, which wrapped up its pre-season with a 4-3-0 record. Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 21 shots for the Devils, while Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets.

New Jersey held a 2-1 lead after the first period and outshot Winnipeg 12-9.

Perrault opened the scoring at 13:11, five seconds after a Winnipeg power play expired.

Greene and Palmieri netted their goals 50 seconds apart. The puck went off Palmieri's body, the post and then his body and into the net to make it 2-1 at 15:47.

A cross-ice pass by Taylor Hall set up Vatanen's goal at 1:21 of the second period, but then Scheifele sent a backhand pass to Connor for his one-timer that went by Kinkaid at 9:10 to squeeze New Jersey's lead to 3-2.

Wood scored 17 seconds into the third period off a rebound, but McKenzie redirected in a point shot from Joe Morrow to quickly return it to a one-goal New Jersey lead at 3:07.

Severson's one-timer from the high slot stretched the lead to 5-3 at 10:01.

Winnipeg opens the regular season Oct. 4 in St. Louis.