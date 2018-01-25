24m ago
Devils' Boyle to replace Hall at ASG
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils veteran forward Brian Boyle will replace teammate Taylor Hall this weekend at the All-Star Game in Tampa Bay.
Hall will miss the game due to a right hand/thumb injury.
This will be the first All-Star appearance of Boyle's 11-year NHL career. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia this summer, but made an emotional return and scored his first goal of the season on Nov. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Boyle has 11 goals and six assists over 38 games with the Devils in 2016-17, his first season with the club.