New Jersey Devils veteran forward Brian Boyle will replace teammate Taylor Hall this weekend at the All-Star Game in Tampa Bay.

Hall will miss the game due to a right hand/thumb injury.

This will be the first All-Star appearance of Boyle's 11-year NHL career. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia this summer, but made an emotional return and scored his first goal of the season on Nov. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Boyle has 11 goals and six assists over 38 games with the Devils in 2016-17, his first season with the club.