The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent Miles Wood to a four-year, $11 million deal, the team announced on Saturday.

“We are excited to have Miles under contract for the next four years,” Devils general manager Ray Shero said in a release. “With his style of play, he’s a big part of what we are collectively building here in New Jersey, now and in the future.”

Wood appeared in 76 games last season for the Devils and posted 19 goals with 13 assists and 84 penalty minutes.

The Buffalo native was selected 100th overall, the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.