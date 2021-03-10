Devils-Phantoms game suspended after first period due to COVID-19 protocols

Wednesday night’s AHL game between the Binghamton Devils and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was suspended after the first period due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Devils.

The game, which was taking place in Newark, N.J, was tied 1-1 when action was stopped prior to the beginning of the second period.

Binghamton, the AFL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Lehigh Valley, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are both currently playing in the seven-team North Division.