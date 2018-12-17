Cory Schneider is headed to injured reserve.

The New Jersey Devils announced on Monday that the 32-year-old goaltender has been sidelined by an abdominal strain.

#NJDevils news:

New Jersey has placed G Cory Schneider (abdominal strain) on injured reserve.



The club has recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from @BingDevils (AHL). He will be at practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/uCQf2IrrGn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 17, 2018

In his stead, Mackenzie Blackwood has been recalled from Binghamton of the American Hockey League.

A native of Marblehead, MA, Schneider has struggled mightily this season and remains winless.

He last appeared on Friday night, surrendering three goals on seven shots before being pulled 10 minutes into the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It wasn’t so much about Cory at that point," Devils head coach John Hynes said about Schneider's early pull. "It was early in the game. There was zero energy in the building. You could see the players, you just have the feel, you can’t keep him in. Sometimes you can keep a goalie in and let him fight through it, but it was just the time where there needed to be a change.”

Schneider is 0-5-1 with a goals against average of 4.66 and a .862 save percentage.

Keith Kinkaid (11-8-6, 2.88 GAA and .911 SV%) will continue to shoulder the team's goaltending load in Schneider's absence.

The 22-year-old Blackwood has appeared in 15 contests for the AHL Devils this season, going 6-70 with a 2.69 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Devils are next in action on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.