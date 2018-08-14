The New Jersey Devils signed restricted free agent Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract on Tuesday.

The contract, which is one-way in all three years, carries an average annual value of $1.42 million for the defenceman.

"We are excited to lock up Steven, a young, developing defenceman, for the next three seasons," Devils general manager Ray Shero said. "He provides size and a physical element that complements our existing defensive group moving forward."

The 23-year-old scored two goals and posted 10 points in 36 games with the Devils last season. He posted three goals and six points in 27 games with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Santini, a second-round pick of the Devils in 2013, appeared in 38 games for the team during the 2016-17 season and one game the season prior at finishing his year at Boston College.

He will be a restricted free agent when the deal expires.

With Santini signed, the Devils have one RFA remaining in forward Miles Wood. According to CapFriendly, the team has $18.1 million in cap space remaining for this season.