Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has entered the league’s COVID protocols, the team announced on Wednesday.

Booker, 25, is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season.

The Suns are set to face the Portland Blazers tonight on TSN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

