Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is expected to play Thursday night in Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweets.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2022

Booker, who has been out since Game 2 because of a strained hamstring, is expected to test the ligament in pre-game warmups and return to the floor for the game if all goes well.

Phoenix leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

After scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2, Booker was injured in the third quarter as the Pelicans went on to win and even the series at one game apiece.

The 25-year-old averaged a career-best 26.8 points per game during the regular season, his seventh with the Suns.