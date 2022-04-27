Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is progressing toward a return from a hamstring strain, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2022

Wojnarowski reports Booker could return as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of their first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, adding that Booker is initially expected to be listed as out for Thursday's Game 6.

After a win in Game 5 Tuesday night, Phoenix leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

After scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2, Booker was injured in the third quarter as the Pelicans went on to win and even the series at one game apiece.

The 25-year-old averaged a career-best 26.8 points per game during the regular season, his seventh with the Suns.