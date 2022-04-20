Devin Booker appears unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4 of the Phoenix Suns' first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

There's still an evaluation ongoing on MRI results of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right hamstring, but it appears unlikely he will be able to play in Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

Booker put up all 31 of his points in the opening half in Tuesday night's 125-114 loss but went to the locker room late in the game and did not return because of right hamstring tightness. He is having his MRI results examined on Wednesday, Wojnarowski adds.

Booker finished 12-of-19 from the field and went 7-of-11 from three in 24:47 of action before departing.

The 25-year-old led the Suns in scoring this past season at 26.8 points per game, being named to the Western Conference All-Star Team for the third year in a row.

The Suns (64-18) owed the NBA's best record in 2021-22 and will go on the road to take on the Pelicans in Game 3 Friday evening.