OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist total.

Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns. They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle. Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix led 31-14 at the end of the first quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 14-0 in fast-break points behind nine steals.

The Thunder rallied in the second behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s nine points in the period. Jae Crowder’s layup at the buzzer gave the Suns a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Suns regained control and led 85-77 heading into the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed on a 30-13 run.

Suns: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Jae Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lu Dort (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome (sore left hip), Mike Muscala (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (fractured right foot) and Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee) all sat out. ... Made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

Suns: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Indiana on Friday night.

