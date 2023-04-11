Devin White wants out.

Two sources tell ESPN's Jenna Laine that the 25-year-old inside linebacker has asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a trade.

Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 11, 2023

The fifth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU, White is set to play in his fifth-year option season.

A native of Springhill, LA, White started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, recording 124 tackles, three fumble recoveries and 5.5 sacks.

Named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, White has appeared in 62 career games, registering 483 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, an interception and 20.5 sacks.

White was a member of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Bucs’ Pro Bowl LB Devin White has in fact requested a trade, as @JennaLaineESPN reported. Bucs do not want to trade him, but he wants to be traded as he is coming up on his fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that the team is reticent to move White.