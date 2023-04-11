Report: ILB White requests trade from Bucs
Devin White - Getty Images
Devin White wants out.
Two sources tell ESPN's Jenna Laine that the 25-year-old inside linebacker has asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a trade.
The fifth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU, White is set to play in his fifth-year option season.
A native of Springhill, LA, White started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, recording 124 tackles, three fumble recoveries and 5.5 sacks.
Named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, White has appeared in 62 career games, registering 483 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, an interception and 20.5 sacks.
White was a member of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV in 2021.
ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that the team is reticent to move White.