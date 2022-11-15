Morning Coffee: DeVonta Smith Bettors Wake Up To One Of The Worst Beats Of All-Time If you tailed my FanDuel Best Bets for Week 10 in the NFL, you went 3-0. For the FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column in particular, that’s a 19-2 run dating back to September. Meanwhile, anybody who bet my full card for Monday Night Football went to bed thinking they went 4-0 last night.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Ultimately, turnovers and an inability to stop the run was too much for Philadelphia to overcome.

The Eagles committed four turnovers in the 32-21 loss to the Commanders, which is more turnovers than they had in their first eight games of the season combined.

Washington ran the football 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

That inability to stop the rush had provided inspiration for my FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s Morning Coffee: Brian Robinson Jr. over 33.5 rushing yards.

Robinson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The over on his rushing yards prop cashed just a couple of minutes into the second quarter.

They were in for an absolutely awful surprise this morning thanks to one of the worst beats you will ever see.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 15th, 2022.

DeVonta Smith Bettors Wake Up To One Of The Worst Beats Ever

In addition to four turnovers and a leaky run defence, Philadelphia was charged with 75 penalty yards on Monday Night Football.

That number includes a roughing the passer call in the final seconds of regulation that sealed the victory for Washington.

Eagles’ fans weren’t thrilled with the missed facemask penalty call that helped force this Dallas Goedert fumble, either.

This was not called a facemask. pic.twitter.com/ckSUa8XPIS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2022

In the end, it didn’t matter.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Philadelphia is the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start 8-0 or better and lose at home to an opponent with a losing record.

Commanders money line cashed at +390 at FanDuel.

All of this set the stage for one of the worst beats that I’ve ever seen.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, DeVonta Smith had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Anybody who bet Smith over 51.5 receiving yards thought they were a winner.

They were in for quite the surprise.

Here is how the final play of the game played out.

One of the worst beats you will EVER see. DeVonta Smith’s receiving yards prop at @FanDuelCanada was 51.5 last night. He was at 52 on the final play of the game. He was charged with a loss of 14 receiving yards on this play. 🤔 #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edgepic.twitter.com/KWE9sUXY6v — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 15, 2022

Smith was charged with a loss of 14 receiving yards on this play.

I’ve seen some bad beats over the years.

That might be the worst beat I’ve ever seen.