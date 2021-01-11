It was the DeVonta Smith show in Miami Monday night as Alabama cruised to their 18th National Championship.

And Smith didn't even catch a pass in the second half.

Smith led the way for the Crimson Tide as they trounced Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 to win the CFP National title game.

When Smith -- who finished with 215 yards and three touchdowns -- went down with a hand injury early in the third quarter, quarterback Mac Jones kept the pressure on for Alabama as he finished the game with 464 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris rushed for two touchdowns and added one receiving to further boost the Tide onslaught.

The victory is head coach Nick Saban's record seventh national championship.