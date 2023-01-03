1h ago
Redblacks re-sign special teams ace Dedmon
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced they have re-signed wide receiver and kick returner DeVonte Dedmon to a two-year deal.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old is one of the best special team players in the CFL, with five total return touchdowns in his career, including three in 2021 that brought him the Most Outstanding Special Team Players award.
Dedmon signed a reserve/future contract with the NFL's Miami Dolphins in January 2022, but was released during training camp in August before returning to the CFL and appearing in six games for the Redblacks.