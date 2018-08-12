2h ago
Dez to meet with Browns this week
TSN.ca Staff
Dez Bryant will meet with the Cleveland Browns.
The visit is expected to happen Thursday this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport, a week after Browns GM John Dorsey said he was hoping to bring Bryant in for a free agent visit, but couldn't get a hold of him.
Bryant responded to those claims on Twitter, saying he wouldn't mind playing for the Browns but just wanted to make sure it is a right fit, and later confirmed he would indeed be coming for a visit.
Bryant, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, also suggested he'd be visiting multiple teams in the coming weeks.
The 28-year-old finished with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. The Cowboys' first round draft pick in 2010, Bryant has spent his entire eight-year career in Dallas to this point.