Dez Bryant will meet with the Cleveland Browns.

The visit is expected to happen Thursday this week, according to a report from NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport, a week after Browns GM John Dorsey said he was hoping to bring Bryant in for a free agent visit, but couldn't get a hold of him.

Bryant responded to those claims on Twitter, saying he wouldn't mind playing for the Browns but just wanted to make sure it is a right fit, and later confirmed he would indeed be coming for a visit.

For real... I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Bryant, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, also suggested he'd be visiting multiple teams in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old finished with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. The Cowboys' first round draft pick in 2010, Bryant has spent his entire eight-year career in Dallas to this point.