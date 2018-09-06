Boris Diaw has called it a career.

Diaw announced on Twitter that he will retire after 14 seasons in the NBA, writing "This is it... It was a good run."

Diaw won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and was named the league's most improved player in 2006. He spent five years with the Spurs but might be best remembered for his time with the Phoenix Suns and his role in their 'seven seconds or less' offence led by Steve Nash and head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Diaw also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. He last appeared with Utah in the 2016-17 season, averaging just 4.6 points a night.

For his career, he averaged 8.6 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Frenchman made his debut back in 2003 after being selected by the Hawks in the first round (No. 21 overall) earlier that summer.