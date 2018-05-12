Two Toronto Blue Jays are on their way back from injuries as shortstop Aledmys Diaz has begun throwing and outfielder Randal Grichuk has also started baseball activities, manager John Gibbons said Saturday.

Diaz, who is recovering from an ankle injury suffered a week ago when he rolled his ankle running on first base, will begin hitting early next week. Grichuck is recovering from a PCL strain suffered late last month while making a catch in the outfield.

The news wasn't as positive for outfielder Steve Pearce, who has not started any baseball activity and isn't close to returning.

In 32 games for the Jays this season, Diaz is batting .216 with six home runs and 13 RBIs. Grichuk, in 25 games for Toronto this season, is batting .106 with two home runs and seven RBIs.