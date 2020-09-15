PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.

The scuffling Mets played their first game since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen agreed to buy the team from the Wilpon and Katz families. The agreement was announced Monday and the deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.

Arrieta (4-4) allowed one run on Brandon Nimmo’s homer and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. But he walked off the mound, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases. JoJo Romero entered and retired Wilson Ramos on a double-play grounder.

Romero tossed two innings, Tommy Hunter got two outs and Hector Neris finished for his fourth save in seven chances.

Mets starter Rick Porcello (1-5) yielded four runs and six hits in six innings as New York (21-27) lost its third straight and fell six games under .500, matching a season low.

RED SOX 2, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching Boston past Miami.

Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. Matt Barnes earned his seventh save.

Jackie Bradley Jr. broke up a scoreless game with an opposite-field double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara (2-2) allowed a leadoff single to Xander Bogaerts and walked Christian Vazquez before Bradley delivered against the playoff-contending Marlins.

The Red Sox increased their lead on Vazquez’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

Alcantara scattered five hits, walked two and struck out five in six innings.

REDS 4, PIRATES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four games with a win over Pittsburgh.

Michael Lorenzen (2-1) looked sharp in a spot start. Lorenzen made his first 2020 start. He allowed one run and four hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Amir Garrett pitched the ninth for his first save.

Pittsburgh’s only run came in the fourth on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ double and Colin Moran’s single.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead in the first. Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos opened the inning with singles and Joey Votto walked. Jesse Winker forced Votto at the plate with a chopper to Musgrove, but the right-hander hit Mike Moustakas on the left foot with a pitch to force in a run. Votto scored on Goodwin’s sacrifice fly. Freddy Galvis followed with an RBI single.

Musgrove (0-5) gave up six hits, four runs and one walk. He retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

RAYS 6, NATIONALS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington.

Yarbrough (1-3) followed opener John Curtiss in the second inning and gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for his first win since Aug 11, 2019, at Seattle.

Nick Anderson replaced Ryan Sherriff with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and struck out Luis García and pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez to get this fifth save.

Washington got a sixth-inning RBI grounder from Kurt Suzuki.

