A day after quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson announced he will not return to the Toronto Argonauts for the 2023 season, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie says the defending Grey Cup champions are ready to give Chad Kelly a shot at being the team’s starting quarterback.

“We feel good about Chad. Chad is our guy. We’re going to go forward in that direction. We believe in him,” Dinwiddie told TSN. “He did some good things for us [in 2022]. He’s wet behind the ears in the CFL game, yes, but we feel like the skillset and competitiveness that he has we can win with him.”

Bethel-Thompson’s decision to join the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL comes a week after the start of CFL free agency saw notable quarterback deals, with Trevor Harris signing in Saskatchewan and Cody Fajardo moving to Montreal.

Dinwiddie said the Argos were communicating with Bethel-Thompson throughout the process and that his decision did not affect Toronto’s plans.

Although Kelly, 28, will be given an opportunity to show he can be Toronto’s starter, Dinwiddie also said the Argos will bring in other quarterbacks to compete for a roster spot. At this point, Kelly and Ben Holmes are the only two quarterbacks under contract.

“We went into free agency and kicked some tires on [quarterbacks] to see where they were at. We didn’t want to be too aggressive. We feel like we have our guy in the building,” Dinwiddie said.

“We want to add some depth; we just don’t want to anoint [Kelly] the starter and hand him the keys. We talked about different quarterbacks and different scenarios. It’s still early in the off-season. You would love to have it solved early on, but it’s a process. We have to do our due diligence and do some research on some other quarterbacks.”

Dinwiddie was keen to give Kelly opportunities to contribute to Toronto’s offence throughout the 2022 season. The nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and last pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos was involved in Toronto’s goal-line and short-yardage offences. Kelly rushed for 137 yards and six touchdowns in addition to throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

After Bethel-Thompson left the 109th Grey Cup in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury, Kelly led Toronto’s offence on a 40-yard drive – including a 20-yard quarterback run – that set up the game-winning score.

“[Kelly] has a long way to go,” Dinwiddie said. “He is still fairly young and fairly new. We feel like his skill set fits our league. There are some things he has to work on and some things we have to work on as a coaching staff to put him in the right situations. We feel like the kid has a big resume and obviously has the Kelly name and hype around him, but he still has to go out and earn the job. We feel like he can.”