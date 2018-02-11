Dixon, Rawsthorne score tries as Wolfpack earn tie with Raiders

BARROW-IN-FURNESS, United Kingdom — Andrew Dixon and Nick Rawsthorne scored tries as the Toronto Wolfpack earned an 8-8 tie with the Barrow Raiders in second-tier Betfred Championship rugby action Sunday.

The tie gives the Wolfpack, the transatlantic rugby team that earned promotion from the third-tier following a dominant inaugural 2017 season, three points from its first tier-two contests.

Sunday's match was played in muddy conditions as sleet fell prior to the contest at Craven Park.

The tie came after Toronto earned a 34-12 victory over the Leigh Centurions in its second-tier debut last weekend.

Toronto will play 14 of its first 15 games in England as its home field, Lamport Stadium, undergoes renovations. The Wolfpack will face Halifax RLFC next Sunday.