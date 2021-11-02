Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith was far from content with the performance from his team in a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Patrick Kane had a hat trick en route to the Blackhawks picking up their first win of the season, while the Senators dropped their fourth in five games to drop to 3-5 to start the campaign.

"Too many passengers," Smith said. "We didn't have good legs, for whatever reason. We weren't sharp, and you could just see it from our first power play. We had great looks and just didn't make the plays. Then they scored and we got a little frustrated. We worked uphill all night. Give them credit. Kane came to play tonight, and he took us apart."

Outshout 31-30 in the loss, the Senators entered the third period down 2-0, but two quick goals Brandon Hagel and Kane quickly put the game out of reach. Alex Formenton scored the lone goal of the game for Ottawa before Kane completed his hat trick later in the third.

"At the end of the day, as a group, we've just got to keep on striving to be better and keep our mindset, our goal and the way we want to play and the way we want to show up every single night and work," Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot said. "We know that some nights it's not going to go our way, but if we come back to our game plan and work the way we can, then we give ourselves a chance at least."

After defeating the Dallas Stars 4-1 to open their three-game road trip, the Senators will have a chance complete the trip with a winning record when they face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.